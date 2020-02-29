Crime & dine: Where Sydney’s underbelly lunch and brunch

pics for restaurants dop up for moz

pics for restaurants dop up for moz

Whether it's a "hit'' or a major drug deal, many a crime has been organised over a long lunch at some of Sydney's finest restaurants.

So cashed-up from their enterprises are some of the city's more colourful characters that they can afford to dine at the very best.

The Saturday Telegraph is not suggesting the restaurant owners are aware of these sorts of goings on in their businesses, which have become popular among the city's law makers and breakers.

The Grotto restaurant in the eastern suburbs was so often frequented by Sydney gangsters and visiting mafia figures from Griffith that police went as far as having a bug installed at one of the tables.

The Grotto was a favoured spot for visiting mafia figures. Pictured, drug baron Robert Trimbole.

Gangster haunt... The Grotta Capri restaurant at Kensington where Underbellywas filmed.

.

BILL AND TONI'S

For 50 years the Darlinghurst institution has been one of the favoured hangouts for crooks and cops alike.

Word spread among the more unsavoury of Sydney's citizens in the '60s and '70s of its well-priced quick meals, making it a popular venue.

It also became a favoured feeding spot for cops because it was cheap, close to NSW police headquarters and they could check out who else was there.

Police investigate Bandido bikie Rodney Monk’s shooting. Picture: Bill Hearne

Police at scene of Mon’s shooting.

BAR REGGIO

Across the road from Bill and Toni's, Bar Reggio is well patronised by members of the legal fraternity and their sometimes dodgy clients.

It was here that Bandido bikie sergeant at arms Rodney Monk was dining with his mates in 2006 when he went out the back lane to meet someone but met with a hail of bullets instead.

Classic cops and robbers restaurant DIethNES.

DIethNES

Pitt Street is home to one of Sydney's classic cops and robbers restaurants. Not far from the Downing Centre Court, at lunch time it's not unusual to see cops from a court case at one table and the defendants at another.

Loved a Chinese feed.... Roger Rogerson.



GOLDEN CENTURY

Dirty cop Roger Rogerson was a big fan of Chinese - especially if someone else was paying - and loved the "Century'' in Haymarket. Also favoured by people who keep odd hours because it stays open so late. It's not unusual to see a table full of tattooed bikies inside.

WENTWORTH COURIER/AAP Cosmopolitan Cafe on Knox St in Double Bay, NSW. Saturday 3rd August 2019.The cafe has gone into liquidation and has closed. (AAP IMAGE/Jordan Shields)

COSMOPOLITAN

One of the favoured haunts of all types of characters, past and present, in Double Bay. On any day you can see former convicted drug dealer Billy Bayeh sipping coffee.

Convicted drug dealer Billy Bayeh.

Killed... Pasquale Barbaro.

It was famous for being a regular hangout spot for mafia boss Pasquale Barbaro, who was seen regularly at the coffee shop-come-supper lounge.

Police establish a crime scene at The Star Casino at Pyrmont.

STAR CITY

Hells Angel boss Angelo Pandeli was a regular at the many restaurants there, but most of Sydney's known bikies and criminals have been barred.

Still popular with young up-and-coming crooks and the undercover cops who are watching them.

Regatta Restaurant.

REGATTA

Popular with killer and drug dealer Michael Ibrahim before he was jailed.

The 40-year-old even took one of his associates - who he didn't know at the time was an undercover cop - to the classy restaurant in Rose Bay to meet several of his contacts.