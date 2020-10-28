Cricket star’s disgusting wife slur

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has come under fire for disgusting comments about the wife of superstar all-rounder Ben Stokes.

In August, Stokes left the English cricket squad during their Test series against Pakistan to be with his ill father in New Zealand.

Due to strict travel restrictions, the 29-year-old was forced into a 14-day quarantine before he could make contact with friends and family.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Stokes explained why he wouldn't wish the challenging experience on his worst enemy.

"You get off the plane, get your bag, walk out and get told what hotel to go to," Stokes said.

"There's no choice, it's pot luck whether you get a good hotel or not. The government have chosen certain hotels to be the quarantine hotels.

"I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking, 'What it's like?' and I was saying, 'It wasn't the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy'.

"I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked, 'You wouldn't even do that to Marlon Samuels?'

"I said, 'No, it's that bad', - that's how tough it was."

Watch every match of the 2020 IPL Season LIVE on Fox Sports with Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Although Stokes' comments were obviously lighthearted, Samuels seemingly did not appreciate the banter.

In response, Samuels posted an explosive rant to Instagram, in which he appears to make sexual remarks about Stokes' wife.

"No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b***h still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn her into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it's my f***ing superior skin tone yall hate f*** you," Samuels posted on Tuesday.

Samuels' social media post was not well-received by the cricket community.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: "This is appalling … we are trying to stamp out racism … A bit of banter by (Stokes) should not lead to this."

Marlon Samuels continues to be the most low-life cricketer I have ever known of. This is just pathetic. https://t.co/hf0FmyrIoo — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) October 27, 2020

The rivalry between Stokes and Samuels was ignited during a Test series in 2015, when the West Indies batsman mocked the left-hander by saluting him following a dismissal.

The pair then butted heads again two years later during the unforgettable T20 World Cup Final, with a fierce argument erupting in the middle.

Samuels recently recounted the first confrontation on Instagram, claiming Stokes had been sledging him throughout the match.

"I remember this day like it was yesterday first time seeing Ben and he start cussing me when I reach about 50 and his teammates said, 'Ben stick to the plan don't speak to him because that's what he wants'. I made 100 lol," Samuels posted.

"Then it was his turn to bat and I salute him I also walk up to him and told him, 'Listen to your teammates because this what your starting will last a lifetime and you dare even call my name and dam well know how much hate in your heart towards me' lol some people just don't learn blessings a flow Ben."

Early on Wednesday, Samuels added more anti-Stokes posts to his Instagram account. He posted a news article of the England star being involved in a fight during a night out in Bristol in 2017 - which saw him charged but found not guilty of affray.

"No no no this can't be true Ben is such a nice guy he would never fight in the streets of England," Samuels posed sarcastically. "No way stop telling lies on Ben."

In another sarcastic post, again referencing a news article about Stokes' incident in Bristol, Samuels wrote: "Hello people is this your sweet little Ben that can't live without calling my name dam I don't believe Ben would do this s***.

"Lies lies he's such a nice guy plus he only tells me lovely stuff on the cricket field things I would never talk about because I am a boss and he's just sweet guy lol."

Ben Stokes and Marlon Samuels in 2015.

Marlon Samuels' social media post.

READ MORE: Cricket star haunted by 11-year demons

In a separate social media post, Samuels took aim at Australian cricket great Shane Warne, with whom he also has an unfortunate history.

"ICC cricketing world Ben b***h Stokes Shane b***h Warne and a few b***h West Indians cricketers … f*** with my army bigger and we richer," Samuels posted to Instagram.

Samuels and Warne infamously butted heads during a Big Bash League match in January 2013, when the leg-spinner accused the Jamaican of tugging on an opposition player's shirt while running between the wickets.

At one point in the ugly confrontation, Samuels threw his cricket bat in Warne's direction, prompting the umpires to intervene.

Shane Warne of the Melbourne Stars has a heated exchange with Marlon Samuels of the Melbourne Renegades.

After representing the West Indies in 71 Test matches, Samuels played his most recent international fixture in 2018.

Meanwhile, Stokes is currently competing in the Indian Premier League alongside Australia's Steve Smith in the Rajasthan Royals.

On Sunday evening, Stokes pummelled 107 not out against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, his second century in T20 cricket.

Originally published as Cricket star's disgusting wife slur