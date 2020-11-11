The Australian men’s cricket team will don an Indigenous playing shirt during the upcoming T20 series against India.

The Australian men's cricket team will don an Indigenous playing shirt during the upcoming T20 series against India, with the announcement coinciding with NAIDOC Week.

The design features the Walkabout Wickets artwork which has been imprinted on the collar of previous national team kits, including at the 2019 Ashes series in England.

The national women's team wore an Indigenous kit during one of their short-format fixtures against England last year, and their male counterparts have followed suit.

Co-designer Courtney Hagen said the kit was an opportunity for cricket to acknowledge the ongoing contribution of First Nations people to the sport.

"We wanted to create something that paid tribute to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cricketers - past, present and future," Hagen said.

"We've incorporated artwork that symbolises strength, guidance and support through a connection to our ancestors, represented through the stars and the resilience of the 1868 team represented strongly."

Mitchell Starc in the new Indigenous kit.

Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc said he was excited for the chance to don the Indigenous guernsey against fierce rivals India.

"The women's team have worn a similar artwork to our one, the Test team have worn the logo on our collars a few times and the WBBL teams have all got it on their guernseys this year," Starc said.

"It's really exciting and to have the chance as a men's team to wear our first Indigenous jersey."

Australia will wear the Indigenous kit for all three of their T20 matches against India, which will take place in Sydney and Canberra next month.

Although Indian captain Virat Kohli will return home for the birth of his child after the Adelaide Test match, he is expected to feature in the short-format series.

Originally published as Cricket Australia unveil Indigenous kit