DELIBERATELY LIT: A fire at a Miles address is now being investigated by police. Pic: FILE
News

Crews rushed to Miles fire

Peta McEachern
8th May 2020 9:31 AM
A DELIBERATELY lit blaze caused minor damage to a Miles building this morning with police investigations now underway.

All three emergency services attended the fire at "private premises" on the corner Dawson and Mary Sts, about 4.40am, May 8.

"The exact cause of the fire is still to be determined, however it is being treated as suspicious," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Police are investigating the matter as a wilful damage offence."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said one fire unit was called to the fire at 4.40am and had the fire out within minutes.

"When the crew got on scene there was no evidence, then after searching the property a small fire was located at the front door," he said.

"The fire was out in 10 minutes… there was damage reported to the front door."

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended although no patients needed to be assessed.

