Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

ROAD TRAGEDY: Motorbike rider killed in campervan smash

Eden Boyd
Stuart Cumming
,
7th Nov 2020 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.30PM:

A man has died in a crash with a campervan on a Coast road that has been closed while police investigate.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a motorcycle rider had died and a 63-year-old man who was driving another vehicle had suffered a cut to his left arm.

The spokeswoman said a 64-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain.
A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain. Eden Boyd

Sunshine Coast police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said it looked like speed was a factor in the crash but the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

A policeman on scene also confirmed the rider had been killed in a "gruesome" crash.

He said the road would be closed for some time.

EARLIER:

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious Sunshine Coast crash involving a motorcycle and a campervan.

Crews were called to Black Mountain at 1.45pm and were working with a patient soon after arrival.

The crash has occurred on Blanckensee Rd near Black Mountain Range Rd.

More to come.

black mountain campervan crash motorcycle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best childcare educator for 2020

        VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best childcare educator for 2020

        News HERE’s where you can vote for who you think is the top childcare educator in Chinchilla:

        No-show postal ballots silence Western Downs voters

        Premium Content No-show postal ballots silence Western Downs voters

        News CALLIDE MP Colin Boyce is demanding answers as to why regional constituents weren’t...

        Eight fire crews on scene battling Western Downs bushfire

        Premium Content Eight fire crews on scene battling Western Downs bushfire

        News FIREFIGHTERS have been working around the clock to keep Western Downs properties...

        FIRE WARNING: Western Downs residents urged be wary of fire

        FIRE WARNING: Western Downs residents urged be wary of fire

        News UPDATE: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is urging the following residents...