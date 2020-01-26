Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Mt Beerwah rescue
News

Chopper airlifts trapped hikers off side of popular mountain

Ashley Carter
25th Jan 2020 4:47 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO hikers have been winched to safety after they became trapped on a small ledge on the side of Mt Beerwah yesterday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews were called to the popular mountain at 3.30pm.

The men, aged in their early 20s, were coming down the mountain when they realised they'd taken the wrong track.

One of them then slipped and fell about 8m.

The second man made his way down to check on his friend, who had suffered only minor cuts.

They were on a small ledge about three-quarters of the way up Mt Beerwah and couldn't reach a walking track, so called triple-0 for help.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived just after 4.30pm and winched a critical care flight paramedic to the ledge.

The bushwalkers were winched to the chopper one at a time before being flown to the bottom of the mountain, where an emergency services command centre had been established.

Neither of the men required hospitalisation.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks glass house mountains mt beerwah vertical rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Storm warnings have been issued for large tracts of Queensland, from the northwest to the centre and south of the state.

        People on the land discuss the future season

        premium_icon People on the land discuss the future season

        News Landowners across the Maranoa discuss what the recent downpours will means for...

        20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From health professionals caught drug driving to Dad’s ‘smoking cones’ only hours...

        Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        premium_icon Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        Crime A drug-driving dad of four has been banned from the roads.