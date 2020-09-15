Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

Michael Nolan
15th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Goondiwindi police received a tip-off that a Gatton man was attempting to sneak over the border, they waited to catch him red-handed.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard Macintosh said the man hired a Queensland towing company to bring his car and trailer across the New South Wales border, on September 10.

Police suspected the man would cross into the state on foot, so they waited near his vehicle.

He was detained and issued a $4003 for breaching the border declaration requirements.

Police relied on information from the public to apprehend the man.

"We don't know how he got across," Sgt Macintosh said.

"He could have got a lift or swam across, but it would have been a cold swim."

In an unrelated matter Goondiwindi police fined two men after they attempted to run the border in a truck.

On September 7 a 62-year-old man drove into Queensland, carrying a 42-year-old passenger.

Sgt Macintosh said police observed the passenger jump from the cab and attempt to flee.

Both men were detained, issued $1334 fines and sent back to New South Wales.

Undeterred, the 62-year-old driver attempted to cross into Queensland a day later but was again detained by police and issued a second $1334 fine.

Under the COVID-19 border declaration arrangements residents who provide false information or breach the requirement are subject to an on-the-spot $4003 fine.

More serious matters can attract a court imposed fore for $13,345 or six months in jail.

MORE STORIES:

Police search uncovers latest illegal border jumpers

Police nab NSW man after he jumped border at rural crossing

Police bag border jumpers on run in Darling Downs

border fines covid 19 goondiwindi police police toowoomba queensland police toowoomba coronavirus
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man on bail found high on ice at disturbance

        Premium Content Man on bail found high on ice at disturbance

        Crime ONLY a day prior he signed bail conditions, then police found him allegedly high on ice. DETAILS:

        Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Premium Content Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Crime IN AN attempt to convince police to release him from custody, a 50-year-old Dalby...

        CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        News THE biannual festival in the world’s watermelon capital has been cancelled due to...

        Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court again

        Premium Content Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court...

        Crime A RAID on a Dalby man’s home uncovered varying amounts of drugs and an ice coffee...