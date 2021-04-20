Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crayola has launched a new range of skin-coloured crayons, pencils and markers to support children of all ages, races, colours and ethnicities.
Crayola has launched a new range of skin-coloured crayons, pencils and markers to support children of all ages, races, colours and ethnicities.
Lifestyle

Crayola’s ‘racially inclusive’ crayons

by Belinda Palmada
20th Apr 2021 1:18 PM

Crayola has introduced a new line of "racially inclusive" crayons, pencils and markers.

In a collaboration with Victor Casale, former chief chemist of MAC Cosmetics and Mob Beauty founder and CEO, the Crayola packs called Colours of the World, will have up to 40 shades and include 72 drawing implements in a diverse range of skin tones. The latest colours were given names such as Light Golden, Deep Almond and Medium Deep Rose.

 

 

Full colour list. Picture: Crayola
Full colour list. Picture: Crayola

"With the Colours of the World art tools, Crayola hopes to support a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, colours and ethnicities," the company said.

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colours of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said.

"We want the new Colours of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

 

The Australian version of the product features 24 crayons. Picture: Supplied
The Australian version of the product features 24 crayons. Picture: Supplied

 

The range comes in textas and crayons. Picture: Supplied
The range comes in textas and crayons. Picture: Supplied

The crayon company said these realistic colour names would "help kids easily find the shade they identify as their own".

The 24-pack multicultural crayons, pencils and matching colouring books are in Australian stores now and the markers will hit shelves in June.

While some users in the US have praised the new range of crayons as "a great idea" and "just what we needed", the publicity for the product has prompted discussion, with some labelling the move as "political correctness on steroids".

 

 

Originally published as Crayola's 'racially inclusive' crayons

crayola racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World-class Irish musical coming to several southwest towns

        Premium Content World-class Irish musical coming to several southwest towns

        News Cast members acclaim several World Championship titles and have travelled all over the globe, now their musical A Taste of Ireland will be travelling to several...

        Weapons, blood, brutality: Details emerge of Tara brawl

        Premium Content Weapons, blood, brutality: Details emerge of Tara brawl

        News UPDATE: Weapons, blood, ambulances – Police are continuing their investigation into...

        Miles Community rallies to boost fish numbers at the Weir

        Premium Content Miles Community rallies to boost fish numbers at the Weir

        News The Miles Community and Origin Energy came together to boost local fish natural...

        Thriving Chinchilla business looking for new team members

        Premium Content Thriving Chinchilla business looking for new team members

        News Over 10 job opportunities are currently up for grabs at a thriving Chinchilla...