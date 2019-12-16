Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

William Langlo, 17, died when the vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate on Columba Access Road.

"As you know my nephew has lost his life in a car accident," an aunty wrote on Facebook at the weekend.

"He was only young.

"As we know funeral costs are not cheap.

"I'm trying to help my little sister, she is grieving enough.

"Anything would be really appreciated.

"I know it's a lot to ask so close to Xmas."

On Sunday evening the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A 15-year-old girl who was the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On Friday she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital where on Sunday she remained in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater fatal crash editors picks fatal crashes queensland children's hospital foundation queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        premium_icon Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        News A Chinchilla man, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again on similar...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.