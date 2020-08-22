Menu
Outback police generic
News

Crash victim disappears from scene

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
22nd Aug 2020 6:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are trying to locate a disappeared crash victim after a car rollover on the Moonie Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the car was found off the side of the road near Westmar at 11.52am on August 22 with no one in it.

“Looks like it may have been a bit of an intoxicated driver maybe,” the spokeswoman said.

“The vehicle has rolled twice.”

Police visited the St George hospital just after 3pm in a bid to try and find the victim.

