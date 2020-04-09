Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.

A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter after his car rolled off the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km east of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

“The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a LifeFlight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am,” she said.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition.

More to come...