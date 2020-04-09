Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
News

Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter after his car rolled off the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km east of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

“The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a LifeFlight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am,” she said.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses and doctors are under-protected as they battle COVID-19, the head of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland sensationally claimed.

        Attempted Illoura break in prompts extra security measures

        premium_icon Attempted Illoura break in prompts extra security measures

        News The aged care facility manager Lance Payne said extra security measures have been...

        Fear of bringing COVID-19 to the west could keep man in jail

        premium_icon Fear of bringing COVID-19 to the west could keep man in jail

        News A southwest man remanded in custody could have his bail application denied for...

        Cigarette DNA leads to car thief arrest

        premium_icon Cigarette DNA leads to car thief arrest

        News A Chinchilla man in jail for a violent robbery has been caught out for other...