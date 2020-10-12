Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Vicky McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd.
Vicky McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd.
News

CRASH TRIBUTE: Community mourns much-loved Coast mum

Carlie Walker
12th Oct 2020 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VICKY McGrath never left her friends or family without telling they how much she loved them.

Now, her best friend Karen Bellert wishes she could talk to Vicki one last time, to let her know how many people felt the same.

Vicky, 39, was killed when the car she was driving left Beelbi Creek Rd and crashed into a tree.

The Burrum Town mum of two died at the scene.

Her children were also in the car and were taken to hospital.

On Monday, Karen remembered Vicky as a loving mum, a selfless community volunteer and a fantastic friend.

"She loved her kids, she would do anything for her children," Karen said.

"She loved her children with all her heart."

Karen and Vicky became friends while working at the Miners Arms Hotel.

Vicky McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd.
Vicky McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd.

Vicky was a popular employee among both the staff and patrons.

Karen spent the day at the beach with Vicky on Sunday and the memories that were made will now stay with her forever.

As Karen left, Vicky turned to her and told her how much she loved her.

Karen said that memory will always be precious to her.

"She was just an amazing person," she said.

As a volunteer at recreation days at Torbanlea, Vicky was an unsung hero, Karen said.

"She's one of those people who work in the background and no one knew how much she did," she said.

Jenny Bettess also shared fond memories of her friend.

"She was very bubbly and outgoing," Ms Bettess said.

"Her kids were everything to her - she was a very family-orientated kind of girl.

"She was very close to her mum and dad, they were a very close family."

More Stories

burrum town fatalcrash fccrash fctribute
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        Premium Content Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        News MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and air support are fighting to contain a vegetation fire burning in the Western Downs. DETAILS:

        VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramatic afternoon blaze

        Premium Content VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramatic afternoon blaze

        News A MUM talks about the devastating loss of watching her home gutted by fire.

        Dalby netball talent sets eyes on states

        Premium Content Dalby netball talent sets eyes on states

        News ASPIRING state netball player one step closer to her dream after making the Darling...

        Mum and kids housesitting escaped blaze within seconds

        Premium Content Mum and kids housesitting escaped blaze within seconds

        News FAMILIES have been left with nothing after a fire tore through a home