Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two teenagers have tragically died in a horror crash on a Cairns street last night.
Two teenagers have tragically died in a horror crash on a Cairns street last night.
News

Crash takes lives of two Queensland teens

by Grace Mason
18th Dec 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers have tragically died in a horror crash on a Cairns street last night.

At around 9.30pm, a sedan travelling along Lower Freshwater Rd left the road, collided with a power pole and immediately caught fire.

It is understood the driver, an 18-year-old man and passenger, a 17-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are urged to come forward.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash last night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1902514718.

More Stories

Show More
crash deaths double fatal editors picks teenagers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        premium_icon Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        News A Chinchilla man, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again on similar...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.