Craig Kelly gets windfall at auction

Liberal MP Craig Kelly has scored a win at the auction for his home after three “very keen” bidders pushed the price $654k above what his family paid for it.

The controversial Liberal Federal MP Craig Kelly, best known for his claims on social media about the medical treatment of COVID-19, and his wife Vicki scored well when their Sutherland Shire home went to auction Saturday.

The bushland reserve home sold for $1,651,000 with interest from three very keen bidders.

Muffins were supplied in the kitchen for the 70 or so attendees.

Just three attendees wore pandemic masks at the onsite auction given the extended lack of community transmission.

Bidding opened at $1.35 million.

The Illawong house, set in Kelly Hughes' electorate, was purchased for $997,000 in 2010 in his wife Vicki's name.

Its purchase was eight months before he was elected to federal parliament, and its listing comes as his chances of further preselection is subject to intensifying speculation.

Mr Kelly said it had been a “lovely” home.

James Holt, of Oz Combined Realty, had given a $1.45 million to $1.5 million guide for the five bedroom, split level house.

Holt advised buyers the vendors had already bought.

There had been a sale elsewhere on the cul-de-sac at an undisclosed price, but Illawong has seven properties for sale with its median house price at $1,227,500. Based on five years of sales, Illawong has seen a substandard compound growth rate of 1.3 per cent.

The Kelly's prior Illawong home was sold in 2010 for $615,000.

The home had last sold in 2010 for $997,000.

"We have to seek re-endorsement from our party and the electorate," Kelly told his local paper earlier this month.

"Whenever the next election is called, I am confident to stand on my record and seek re-endorsement from both."

The Kellys said the home will be missed.

"This has been a lovely home for us and the kids, functional, roomy and very pleasant and in a respectful neighbourhood," the Kellys advised in their selling spiel.

"The peace and quite and the privacy of the bush setting are going to be missed along with the native fauna and flora," they advised.

