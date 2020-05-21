CRACKDOWN: 40 people busted speeding

AS MORE people take the roads as COVID-19 travel restriction ease, Chinchilla Police have seen an increase in speeding offences with 40 people slapped with infringement notices this week.

Chinchilla Police Senior Constable James Leahy said the drivers were issued with speeding traffic notices between Monday, May 4, and Thursday, May 21 – with three drivers set to appear in Chinchilla’s Magistrate court.

“Two vehicles have been immobilised for unlicensed driving offences, and three drivers will have a date in Chinchilla Magistrates Court for driving related offences,” Snr Const Leahy said.

“A mother, with a child in the vehicle, was intercepted in a local school speed zone, 14km/h over the speed limit.

“Another driver was intercepted in Brigalow travelling at 116km/h in a 60km/h speed zone.

“The result was a $1245 fine and a loss of licence for a minimum of six months.

“These behaviours are not only a traffic offence for the individual, but there’s the increased risk of serious injury or death to the driver and occupants of the vehicle and other road users.”

Snr Const Leahy said police had upped their presence on the roads in response to the increased traffic volume.

“Chinchilla Police have increased and will continue to maintain high visibility traffic enforcement patrols targeting the Fatal 5 on the Warrego Highway and throughout the Chinchilla Police Division,” he said.

“The increased traffic flow brings a significant increase in the risk of traffic crashes, often resulting in injury to people and damage to property and infrastructure.

“While the efforts and driving behaviours of most road users appears to be (acceptable), there are drivers who have either crept up over the speed limit, while others have demonstrated totally unacceptable driving behaviours.”