CRACKDOWN: 11 people busted in Dalby drug operation

DRUG BUST: Dalby police have arrested 11 people during a series of targeted drug raids on February 3. Picture: File

Almost a dozen people have been arrested in a series of drugs raids across Dalby.

Seven search warrants were executed on February 3 as part of Operation Tango Stalemate which targeted known areas of drug supply.

Up to 25 drug related were laid against nine people aged between 19–54 years old, with police locating small amounts of meth and marijuana.

Nine of those people were issued with notices to appear for Dalby Magistrates Court for late February, while one person received a drug diversion, and another a caution.

