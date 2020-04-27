Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Newborn baby girl
Newborn baby girl
News

CQ Hospital suspends water births

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Hospital has temporarily suspended water births as a safety precaution during COVID-19.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director of Gladstone and Banana, Sandy Munro, said the hospital had suspended water birthing while it assessed the provision of safe services to women during the pandemic.

Ms Munro said water births weren't recommended because of their impact on the integrity of personal protection equipment worn by clinicians.

"The safety of our patients and staff is a top priority," she said.

"Our dedicated midwives and maternity unit staff are committed to providing the best possible experience for our young families while keeping everyone safe in this unprecedented and difficult time."

Ms Munro said under Queensland guidelines, water birthing was not available for pregnant women who were suspected of having, or had tested positive to the virus, so the hospital was exploring options.

"It is likely we will introduce screening for water birthing during the pandemic to ensure we continue to provide a safe environment for our women and staff," she said.

Other than the temporary suspension of water births, CQHHS has introduced a number of measures across its hospitals, including Gladstone, to keep maternity patients and staff safe.

CQ Health took to Facebook to share the measures for expectant mums, listed below.

• You will only be able to have one nominated support person with you

• This support person will be able to stay with you for the duration of your birthing

• Once your baby is here safe, your nominated person will only be able to visit during maternity ward visiting hours: 10am to 11am and 6pm to 7pm (twice per day).

• Your nominated person cannot be under 16 or sick.

The post thanked people for helping maintain the safety of patients and staff and encouraged people to stay connected through technology.

For more information about pregnancy during COVID-19, visit the Queensland Government's website.

coronavirus gladstone hospital water births
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive dust storm warning for Western Downs

        premium_icon Massive dust storm warning for Western Downs

        News STRONG winds forecast next week are likely to bring devastating amounts of dust sweeping across the Western Downs.

        South west road toll higher, more speeding drivers

        premium_icon South west road toll higher, more speeding drivers

        News THE south west road toll is much higher then it was at this time last year, as...

        Chinchilla driveway war memorabilia to honour Anzacs

        premium_icon Chinchilla driveway war memorabilia to honour Anzacs

        News A LOCAL retired nurse set up her driveway to honour soldiers who fought bravely in...

        Coronavirus sparks local business boom

        premium_icon Coronavirus sparks local business boom

        Health ONE Roma business has seen their sales more than double since gyms closed their...