Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
Crime

CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
15th Sep 2020 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MACKAY region police officer will front court this month following allegations of computer hacking.

The senior constable has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is being investigated over allegations of unprofessional conduct and unauthorised access of confidential information and has been issued a notice to appear for computer hacking and misuse.

The case will come before Mackay Magistrates Court on September 28.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

mackay courts mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Melon Fest’s cancellation could be costly for our economy

        Premium Content Melon Fest’s cancellation could be costly for our economy

        Business ‘Not the news we wanted’: Chinchilla’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has discussed the huge affect the event’s cancellation will have on economy.

        Man on bail found high on ice at disturbance

        Premium Content Man on bail found high on ice at disturbance

        Crime ONLY a day prior he signed bail conditions, then police found him allegedly high on...

        Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Premium Content Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Crime IN AN attempt to convince police to release him from custody, a 50-year-old Dalby...

        CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        News THE biannual festival in the world’s watermelon capital has been cancelled due to...