A terrified puppy was so scared of its abusive owner it cowered and wet itself when he approached it, a court has heard.
Crime

Cowering puppy so scared it wet itself after abuse

by Kara Sonter
23rd Sep 2020 8:18 PM
Daniel John Hogg pleaded guilty to hitting the 7-month-old Siberian husky-cross after it jumped on his son.

The court heard Hogg, 40 of Narangba, had been training the dog using physical punishments, and on April 15 he grabbed and struck the dog twice after it knocked his son while he was carrying food.

Lexi the husky-cross was surrendered to the RSPCA after being stuck by her owner. Picture: RSPC
The court heard the young dog, named Lexi, cowered and urinated when Hogg approached it.

The court heard Hogg also owned other animals which were not associated with the abuse.

The court heard Hogg surrendered the dog to the RSPCA where it was able to be rehabilitated after arriving there timid, flighty and quick to flinch.

Hogg, an engineer and welder, pleaded guilty to one count of inappropriately handling the dog and was fined $1000.

He was also ordered to pay $1323.97 in legal, dog treatment and summons costs.

He was also subject to an 18-month prohibition order and no conviction was recorded.

