Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mercy College defeated Mackay State High School 18-6 in the final round of the Cowboys Challenge. Photo: Callum Dick
Mercy College defeated Mackay State High School 18-6 in the final round of the Cowboys Challenge. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

COWBOYS CHALLENGE FINAL: Watch Mercy v Ignatius Park

callum dick
9th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SEASON'S-WORTH of blood, sweat and tears will culminate in grand final glory or agony for Mercy College and Ignatius Park today.

The grand final of the Cowboys Challenge is upon us - and you can watch it live right here.

The deciding game of the premier U15 north Queensland schoolboys rugby league competition kicks off at 1.30pm.

This story will be updated with the livestream link closer to kick-off.

Before then, get acquainted with the two teams vying for grand final glory by catching up on our preview stories below.

Read more:

How Mercy quietly joined the schoolboys footy elite

WATCH: Mercy breaks Mackay High hoodoo to make grand final

MSHS v Mercy: 'The biggest rivalry of our lives'

More Stories

aaron payne cup bestofmackay bestofmackaysport cowboys challenge ignatius park college kirwan bears livestream livestreaming mercy college schoolboys rugby league watch live
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        Premium Content Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        News AFTER a BMW driver gave Chinchilla police a fake name – it ended very badly for her.

        Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed drivers

        Premium Content Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed...

        News DANGEROUS road users continue to be pulled up by Chinchilla police for their...

        Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure grant

        Premium Content Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure...

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Member for Callide, Colin Boyce says the Premier has failed...

        Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        Premium Content Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        News One new case of COVID-19 recorded overnight