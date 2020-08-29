‘Cowardly’ father punches partner until she falls into a fit

COWARDLY: The man then hit his ex-partner until she fell unconscious on the floor.

A MAN who hit his partner until she fell onto the floor in a fit in front of their five-month-old daughter has been labelled "violent and cowardly" by a Warwick magistrate.

The Stanthorpe man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Warwick Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

He committed the violent attack while on parole for similar domestic violence against the victim.

Between July 1 and December 3 last year, the father committed a number of "gratuitously violent" acts against the woman, including one occasion where he punched her until she fell unconscious

According to Magistrate Julian Noud, after a fight broke out between the couple, the 43-year-old grabbed the woman and forced her head into the covers of their bed until she had difficulty breathing.

"You said to her that if she didn't shut up, you would kill her," he said.

The court heard the man then hit her until she fell unconscious on the floor, only picking her up after 20 minutes to place their young daughter on top of her and take photos of the incapacitated woman.

During the six-month period, the man also threatened to stab the woman with a broom, cave her face in with a sandwich maker, and choke her.

Defence lawyer Pat O'Donnell said the man was suffering trauma from the death of a family member and a rough upbringing, but planned to take steps to correct his "temper" following the incident.

But Mr Noud did not agree his actions were "uncharacteristic" as he had already breached similar protection notices.

"I don't know if there is genuine remorse in your pleas of guilty," he said.

"Certainly, your criminal history toward the complainant doesn't suggest you've been remorseful and tried to amend your way."

"It's difficult to comprehend how you could treat another human being as you have treated her."

Magistrate Noud convicted the man sentenced him to two years and six months jail time.

Taking into account the 271 days he has already spent in pre-sentence custody, he will be eligible for parole on October 2.