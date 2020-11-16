‘Coward act’: Puppy poisoned in Toolooa backyard

Last Tuesday, Toolooa resident Sara Crane found her neighbour’s dog Bingo seizing and foaming at the mouth at the John Dory Dr address.

A CRUEL act which has already claimed the life of a dog has a whole Gladstone neighbourhood on high alert.

Ms Crane called out to her neighbour's mum who immediately recognised the signs of poisoning.

"By the time I got there he was laying in the chicken coop, laying down and foaming at the mouth - he was not in a good way at all," Ms Crane said.

Ms Crane said the eight-month-old mixed breed puppy was taken to Gladstone Veterinary Clinic but sadly died.

"Bingo was the most placid dog ever," she said.

"It was a coward act and the dog didn't deserve to die."

Gladstone Veterinary Clinic veterinary doctor Scott Mcauley said this was the first case of poisioning he had seen this year.

"(The dog) showed symptoms of poisoning by how rapidly it died - it was definitely a poison of some sort, it could have been baited," Dr Mcauley said.

Dr Mcauley said residents had to be vigilant about toad posioning as well.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said there were strict approval processes in accordance with legislation and Qld Health's approval to access dog baiting poision such as 1080.

"We are confident that the services we provide for 1080 baiting are compliant in accordance with QLD Health's guidelines," Cr Burnett said.

"Council are not the only supplier of 1080 or other baiting products. Qld Health have strict approvals and controls in place for approvals to bait."

"In regards to other baiting by people, not approved or unapproved methods, this becomes a police matter."

Ms Crane said police were aware of the incident.

"I think it's suspicious that we've had dogs baited and missing in the area," she said.

"It makes me very nervous.

"I'm fortunate I can lock my dogs up if I have to, but other people aren't that fortunate.

"I've let my neighbours know Bingo was poisoned because they all have dogs too."

Ms Crane urged dog owners in the area to check their backyard for any foreign objects.

"Check for anything unusual that is in your yard, pieces of meat, chicken or rolled up dried dog food."

"If your dog is barking that is not their usual bark, please check them."