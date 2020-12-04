Menu
NSW Police Force recruits who missed out on the usual attestation ceremonies at the Goulburn Police Academy due to COVID finally had their day.
News

COVID-year police recruits inducted at SCG

by Joe Attanasio
4th Dec 2020 5:39 PM
With police blood in their families, the Prime Minister and his deputy had good reason to look on with pride as the latest recruits were inducted into the NSW Police Force.

The 189 recruits who missed out on the traditional attestation ceremonies at the Goulburn Police Academy this year because of COVID restrictions finally had their day when they gathered for a mass parade at the SCG on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Special Attestation for NSW Police Force's new probationary constables at the SCG. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The ground was as full as COVID restrictions would allow, with proud parents, siblings and grandparents cheering on the new recruits from the stands.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke emotionally about his policeman father, while his deputy Michael McCormack watched his son graduate.

Mr Morrison said he wasn't initially planning on making comments but after "looking upon NSW's finest" he couldn't resist.

"My father stood where you stand decades ago, he would be very proud to look upon you today," he said.

"You are a part of our community and you protect our community … you have joined the gold standard of policing, not just here in Australia but all around the world."

Proud families cheered on from the grandstands of the SCG. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Mr McCormack, whose 23-year-old son Nicholas was instated into the force, said it was "a very proud father moment".

"It was a very special ceremony today at the SCG, I'm very proud," he said.

"They've all done a sterling job this year under great adversity and even though COVID-19 has been such a challenge for everybody, the police have been there all the way."

Graduate Brianna Gorman with her twin sister Lauren. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Brianna Gorman had been waiting to become a police officer all her life and at the end of a year with many setbacks, she is proud to be among the 49 women in the new crop

"I'm just stoked today, it's been a long process for me," said Ms Gorman who was

accompanied by 10 of her closest relatives, including both grandmothers, her parents, twin sister and younger brother.

"It's been a long time coming but I've finally made it to the finish line."

Special Attestation for NSW Police Force's new probationary constables at the SCG. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The celebration was all the more special after a tough year due to COVID. Picture: Dylan Robinson
NSW Police's new probationary constables. Picture: Dylan Robinson
