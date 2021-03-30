Covid-positive man had to beg for test

A COVID positive man could have spent an extra two days out in the community if he had listened to the advice of health officials, instead of begging to be tested for the deadly virus.

The man, who The Courier-Mail has chosen not to name, on Saturday morning attended the Gladstone Hospital after he had moments earlier been made aware he was a close contact to a positive case - his mate from work.

"Saturday morning I had my family, grandparents and my partners family plus her Nana over my parents place for breakfast. I cooked and cleaned for, hugged and kissed everyone present that morning and at 11.30am I received a call from my boss informing me that my work mate who I was with on the Wednesday had tested positive. I was shocked and my heart sank instantly, I told everyone involved what was happening and went to Gladstone Hospital by myself masked up immediately," the man said.

Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens

"It was the response of staff at the hospital that nearly allowed the man to return back into the community while infectious, prompting him to demand an on the spot test.

"I explained my story in the emergency room and they told me to return Monday as the fever clinic had closed at 11.30am and was shut on Sunday," he said.

"I pressed my point and explained the urgency and demanded one on the spot. One to two hours later, I had one given to me in the car park and was sent back to mum and dads to isolate awaiting results."

It was on Sunday morning the man, who had been in Gladstone since Thursday while unknowingly carrying the virus, received his positive result.

The man said he feels "100% as is," and is "completely asymptomatic."

The man had booked holidays to celebrate his birthday in Agnes and 1770, as well as to visit his Gladstone family home to spend time with loved ones.

He said after arriving on Thursday, he went out to eat, drink and shop on Friday.

Between Thursday and Friday, the man visited the Spinnaker Park Cafe, Auckland House, the Gin Gin Bakery and nearby public toilet, Coles at Stockland Gladstone and the BWS in the same centre.

For a full list of exposure sites, visit Queensland Health's website

Originally published as Covid-positive man had to beg for test