‘COVID F**k That S**t’: Wild riots at Arthur Gorrie

Paramedics have been called to the Arthur Gorrie correctional facility again this morning after another fire started inside the prison.

It follows three fires inside prison grounds yesterday, as prisoners, who are under strict Stage 4 lockdown, continue to riot.

The remnants of one of the fires started by rioting prisoners at Arthur Gorrie jail. Picture: 7 News



It's understood the police riot squad is on scene.

Footage shows parts of the jail have been trashed while a banner that reads COVID FTS (f**k that s**t) is being displayed from the side of a building.

Buildings have been trashed during the riots. Picture: 7 News



Two fires broke out at Arthur Gorrie Jail on Monday night following another blaze earlier in the day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews were called to an indoor fire and an outdoor fire at the prison just before 10pm after responding to a similar about 10.30am.

Massive riots are under way inside Arthur Gorrie jail. Picture: 7 News



Five prisoners were treated for minor smoke inhalation on Monday.

The remand centre houses more than 1000 prisoners and is currently on Stage 4 restrictions which means an entire lockdown.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is part of the response to a fire at Arthur Gorrie.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the jail and officers from Brisbane jail were also asked to provide help.

