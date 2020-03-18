‘COVID-19 would kill my husband’: Warning to residents

AT RISK: Chinchilla local Margie Davis is pleading with the community to take hygiene seriously. Pic: Peta McEachern

AT RISK: Chinchilla local Margie Davis is pleading with the community to take hygiene seriously. Pic: Peta McEachern

ALTHOUGH COVID-19 is considered to be mostly harmless to the young, fit, and healthy, it can be fatal for immunocompromised members of our society and the elderly – that is why Chinchilla local Margie Davis is pleading with the community to take hygiene seriously.

Mrs Davis, 69, isn’t concerned about coming into contact with the virus herself but said it could prove fatal for her immunocompromised husband Bob Davis, 78.

“My husband has had cancer, one of the bad ones caused by celiac, so it is one of the harder ones to treat,” Mrs Davis said.

“A Brisbane doctor got it under control, he had a lot of chemotherapy, but now his immune system is not A1, and it will never be because his platelets can’t get over the 100 mark.”

Mrs Davis said she was surprised people weren’t taking the coronavirus more seriously, and hoped more people would keep in mind that there are members of the community who’s lives are at great risk if they don't practise social distancing.

“People are being so blasé and couldn’t care less,” she said.

“I think if you stay at home and do general cleaning like washing your hands, you’re pretty right.”

Mrs Davis said it’s great to see Woolworths opening early for the elderly and disabled because she’s able to do her weekly shop in a more controlled environment.

“I came down early to shop because there’s not a lot of crowds around,” she said.

“There isn’t everything on the shelf, but you can compromise and work around it, and if need be I can come down Friday morning and get the couple of things that weren’t on the shelf this morning.”

Chinchilla Woolworths has been opening trade an hour earlier since Tuesday, March 19, to ensure the elderly and those living with a disability are able to purchase essential items before the general public clear out shelves.

The new trading hours were introduced after panic buying set in across the country throughout the past week in response to the outbreak of the virus.

Woolworths Chinchilla will continue to open at 7am-8am until Friday, March 20.