COVID-19 WEDDING: Chinchilla couple marries amid pandemic

A DAY TO REMEMBER: Chinchilla couple Kate Boshammer and Nick Boshammer got married despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

WALKING down the aisle three weeks ago, was like a dream come true for Kate Munsie as she got married in her parents' garden on the same date they got married.

Although it was different from what she imagined - not surrounded by friends and family because of coronavirus restrictions April 24 - nothing could ruin this bride's special day.

Marrying the love of her life Nick Boshammer at her parent's property,

"It wasn't a hard decision to make," she said.

"For my husband and I, it was never about the big party and was always about getting married, saying our vows and the location.

"April 24 is my parent's wedding anniversary so that date was quite special to us and we thought let's just get it done."

"We can, of course, have a big party later this year if restrictions allow."

The bride described it as a very intimate experience with just her mum and dad their witnesses.

Although it was not the day she exactly has planned, it made for one memorable ceremony.

"Looking back I don't think we would change a thing," Ms Munsie said.

Before the couple went ahead with the decision, they called every family member and checked in with them to see what they thought.

It was thanks to their love and support that the experience was made positive for them.

"They all said to us, 'it's not up to us, it's up to you two," Ms Munsie explained.

"We then said to them we want everyone to be on board with it and want their input to make our decision, so it was easy.

"We live on my husband's dad property, so his parents are just across the road from us.

"We've had multiple dinners with Nick's dad and his wife and celebrated with them, so they weren't too upset by not attending the wedding, which was nice."

Ms Munsie moved from Northern New South Wales to Chinchilla three years ago to be with her now husband.

So although married life is currently treating her well, not much is too different for the pair.

"We have just been flat out ever since," she said.

"We live on our Angus beef stud here, so my husband has been busy with that, and I've been involved with the bush registry.

"Hopefully we can have a beautiful honeymoon once this is all over."