COVID-19 testing starts in small southwest town

Balonne Shire Council has run precautionary COVID-19 testing in Bollon. No locals are feeling ill or showing symptoms.

BALONNE Shire Council has begun coronavirus screenings in Bollon, after is was revealed a traveller from Blackwater - where a man died from the disease this week - had been in the area.

While the chance of possible transmission is low, the shire is testing residents as a precaution.

Local Disaster Management Group chair and Balonne Shire mayor Samantha O'Toole said the traveller had not been in

contact with the Blackwater case.

"Responding to Queensland Health advice for all Blackwater residents to be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution, the traveller sought testing at the Bollon Community Clinic," she said.

"Several other residents of Bollon also sought precautionary testing.

"Test results are pending but none of the people tested are reporting feeling unwell and the risk has been deemed

minimal."

Cr O'Toole said Bollon businesses are following their Health Plans and the situation is under

control.

"The safety of our community is our top priority, and I want residents to know the LDMG is

effectively dealing with the incident, and we will keep residents informed of any developments."

Cr O'Toole said the essential take-home message is that we must continue to reduce our risk by

practising social distancing, regular handwashing, and if you are unwell stay at home.