COVID-19 scare closes this week’s cattle sales

RLX has postponed this week's regular cattle sale at CQLX in Gracemere after discovering a staff member had close contact with a person who has now tested positive to COVID-19.

RLX has assured the staff member is self-isolating whilst awaiting the result of their test, which is expected within the next 48 hours.

Garry Edwards managing director of AAM investment group Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

AAM Investment Group (AAM) Managing Director, Garry Edwards, said the decision was made to postpone the sale upon learning the staff member had potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

"Our staff member, who is now in self-isolation, alerted us as soon as they became aware they had close contact with a person who has tested positive to the virus and we have taken this swift and proactive action to allow time for our staff member's test results to be known," Mr Edwards said.

Mr Edwards said RLX engaged third party professional cleaners to sanitise the potentially impacted areas of the site.

"At this stage, we have no certainty as to whether our staff member has COVID-19, and we apologise for any interruption this postponement may cause to vendors, transporters and agents, however we felt it critical to take these proactive steps to minimise the risk of possible transmission.

"Once our staff member's test results are known, which we believe will be in the next 48 hours, we will know if contact tracing and further action will be required. It is expected that sales will return to normal at CQLX on Wednesday 15th April.

"Our priority throughout this COVID-19 crisis has been the health and safety of our people, our customers and our industry and we extend our warmest wishes to our potentially affected staff member and their family."

Mr Edwards said operations at the remainder of the RLX network of selling facilities across Eastern Australia would continue as scheduled.

He urged vendors, buyers and other service providers to continue to follow the sale-day protocols in place including restricting the number of people who may attend a sale to essential personnel only.

Following thorough site cleaning and sanitising in line with Queensland Health protocols, the next sale on Wednesday 15th April is scheduled to go ahead.