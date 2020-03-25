COVID-19 in Roma, Chinchilla and Dalby: all you need to know

How long can the coronavirus survive outside your body? Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

EACH day we will provide you with the latest headlines surrounding coronavirus and how it's impacting Roma, Chinchilla, Dalby and surrounds as well as the rest of Queensland and Australia.

New restrictions to be introduced on Wednesday night at midnight will result in new rules for weddings and funerals, however one Roma couple - despite having to reduce their guests from 150 to 2 - will carry on with their ceremony and prove loves conquers all.

After the National Assembly's stringent social distancing rules closed pubs across the country on Monday, owner of the iconic Roma duo of the Commonwealth Hotel and the White Bull Tavern, Ben Cannon described the heartbreak of laying off about 30 staff.

While the economic fallout is widespread, residents in Chinchilla and Dalby will have less financial stress after Western Downs Regional Council announced plans to ease hardships in a number of ways.

The new restrictions will mean tonnes of free stockfeed won't arrive in the southwest, as measures on travel and gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic hit rural volunteers.

No industry has been left unscathed, small business owner David Collison detailed how he has been left no choice but to lay off staff as he deals with the shockwaves of new government restrictions that he feels has left him and his business "in the dark".

With the Queensland border closing tonight, we answer your questions on what the strict new border controls mean for you.

Normal life in Australia is over after an alarming explosion of coronavirus cases forced the government to shut down all remaining non-essential sectors and order people to stay at home.

Queensland's tally of COVID-19 cases have jumped by 46 overnight, taking the total to 443. Two of the cases remain in intensive case on ventilator.

More than that half of cases have been recorded in and around Brisbane, with the Gold and Sunshine coasts also hot spots.

Lockyer farmers have revealed when some of the extreme vegetable prices are likely to drop. This week, broccoli was reported selling at $16/kg at fruit and vegetable retailers. Lake Clarendon farmer Tim Linnan said once the Lockyer's winter vegetable production kicked in within the next month, prices should subside.

Vandals have stolen toilet paper and hand sanitiser from two Somerset public toilets. Mayor Graeme Lehmann has labelled the theft as "absolutely pathetic" and said the cost of the damage was not yet known.

Queensland Health confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in the West Moreton region yesterday, and released its current contact tracking information.

Flight details can be found here.

It comes as Queensland's tally of COVID-19 cases has jumped by 46 overnight, taking the total to 443.

Health Minister Steven Miles said most cases continued to be in people returning from overseas.

Yes, no maybe, it's not our decision - Lockyer council candidates have said whether they thought Saturday's election should be cancelled, and it's a mixed-bag response.

Somerset council have axed dump fees in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus through cash handling.

The decision was made at a special meeting today, with the fee abolishment effective immediately.

A staff member at an Ipswich school had tested positive, while another at a Sunshine Coast school is in isolation after coming in contact with someone with the virus.

As Queensland prepared to close its borders tonight, there will be only four entry points into the Gold Coast from New South Wales.

Motorists at the remaining 14 boundary crossing will be welcomed by immovable road blocks, while police will run "RBT"-style checkpoints at the four portals which remain open.

Read more at Border chaos: What's Queensland's shutdown means for you.

On the jobs front, there are plenty of people desperate for work but there are also companies wanting workers - including 4500 up for grabs here.

ELECTIVE SURGERIES CANCELLED

Elective surgeries are being cancelled.

"Until further notice, all elective surgery other than category one and urgent, and I stress, urgent category two cases will be suspended," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"This will apply in both the public and the private hospital system. Cancellation of elective surgery will allow the preservation of resources like personal protective equipment and allow health services to prepare for their role in the COVID-19 outbreak."

WARNING AGAINST SELF-MEDICATING

Health authorities have also issued a warning to people not to "self-medicate" to treat coronavirus.

The agency issued a statement online saying it "is aware of people self-medicating to treat COVID-19 or using medications in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 disease."

"There has already been one death reported overseas in someone who attempted to self-prescribe medicines. It's dangerous to do this."

"At this time, there are no vaccines that protect against COVID-19 and no medications with approved indications to treat COVID-19."

Meanwhile in Coffs Harbour a man has been charged for deliberately coughing on an NSW Police Force employee while pretending to be infected with COVID-19.

And as we learn more about the disease crippling the world, a fit 41-year-old only just surfacing from the fight of his life against COVID-19 has warned young people who believe the killer bug was only a threat to the elderly how he thought he was going to die.

