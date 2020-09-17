COVID-19 footpath upgrades to hit Western Downs

COVID-19 STIMULUS: Cr George Moore and Trent Smith from THS Concreting on site in Chinchilla. Picture: WDRC

COVID-19 STIMULUS: Cr George Moore and Trent Smith from THS Concreting on site in Chinchilla. Picture: WDRC

LONG awaited footpath upgrades will be next on the list for construction workers in the Western Downs, as part of the council’s $50 million COVID-19 recovery package.

The second stage of footpath works will take place in Chinchilla, Dalby and Moonie, creating several local jobs in the process.

Council spokesman for Works and Technical Services, councillor George Moore said projects like these provide a cash injection to the economy while also increasing the liveability of the Western Downs.



“Our huge COVID-19 recovery package was put together to support our community so it‘s fantastic to see our local contractors commencing this work while also improving the liveability of our towns,” Cr Moore said.

READ MORE:

Katter Party’s push to reopen Dalby’s ethanol refinery

Police Minister responds to Chinchilla crime petition

Calls for homegrown Dalby hero to return to the Broncos



“Included in this round are two new missing link footpaths in Chinchilla which have been contracted to local Chinchilla business THS Concreting.

“One is a new footpath on Railway Street starting from Colamba Street to the existing footpath in front of the ADRA Shop, and the other new footpath is at Colamba Street between Villiers and Bell Streets.

“Another new footpath to be constructed is located at Moonie between the school and sports ground and will be completed by Tara company, Connor’s Concreting.

“We are also starting stage one of a new footpath on Blaxland Road in Dalby with construction between Orpen and Owen Street awarded to local contractor New State Builders.”

TSH Concreting contractor Trent Smith said jobs like this will provide his team with work for a few weeks.

“We‘ll have a team of four or five working on this footpath and we also engage other local suppliers for materials, signage and other things like that,” he said.

“The work that council provides is definitely a boost for local businesses and the fact that jobs like these are consistent gives us good steady work.”