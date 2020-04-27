Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Soccer

COVID-19 fightback: Football back mid-July?

by Andrew Dawson
27th Apr 2020 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Football Brisbane has informed clubs of aspirations to start the season by mid-July following the COVID-19 crisis sporting shutdown.

In communications today, Football Brisbane stressed to clubs the season had been postponed, not cancelled, and that the organisation was working through three scenarios.

One of these would see the competition resume - or for some start - on the weekend of July 17-19 after the Queensland school holidays had been completed.

News of Football Brisbane's plans comes at a time when the NRL were preparing for a May 27 start, while community rugby was aiming for an early July start to its season in Queensland.

Football Brisbane were encouraged by comments from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison late last week that some community sport could be reviewed when restrictions were lifted as the year progresses.

Originally published as COVID-19 fightback: Football Brisbane back mid-July?

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus lockdowns soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Female hospitalised after quad bike crash near Dalby

        premium_icon Female hospitalised after quad bike crash near Dalby

        News PARAMEDICS have transported a female to Dalby Hospital after a quad bike crash this afternoon.

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:46 PM
        Unique idea shines through the country on Anzac Day

        premium_icon Unique idea shines through the country on Anzac Day

        News The Miles mum speaks about why she came up with the idea to decorate the mailbox...

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        New online form to report south west Covid-19 breaches

        premium_icon New online form to report south west Covid-19 breaches

        News SOUTH west Queenslanders can now report Covid-19 compliance breaches online...

        More needed to support regional businesses

        premium_icon More needed to support regional businesses

        News Calls for State Government to do more to support regional small business during the...