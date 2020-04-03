Menu
PM speaks as COVID-19 death toll rises to 27

by Jessica McSweeney
3rd Apr 2020 12:53 PM

 

The Prime Minister is set to address the media from Canberra after the meeting of the National Cabinet.

It comes as NSW records it's 12th death after a 75-year-old man passed away in Wollongong.

The man was a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

It brings the national death toll to 27.

Last night a 74-year-old woman died in Albury, near the Victoria border.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

NSW now has a total of 2,389 cases.

 

Island with no COVID-19 cases warned: 'You're not invincible'

Jessica McSweeney

Residents of Northern Beaches' Scotland Island are being warned they are not invincible to the coronavirus just because they live in a "suburb with a moat".

Councillor Ian White, a resident of 30 years, said there is a false sense of security among many that COVID-19 won't make it to the island.

"There is a real belief because we are an island that we are safe," Cr White said.

"It's a false one.

"It's just a matter of luck that we have not had a case yet."

