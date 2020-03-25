Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COVID-19 coronavirus drive-through testing at Baillie Henderson Hospital, Monday, March 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
COVID-19 coronavirus drive-through testing at Baillie Henderson Hospital, Monday, March 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Health

COVID-19 cases: How does Darling Downs Health unit compare?

Will Hunter
by
25th Mar 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 15 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Darling Downs Health unit area, out of the 397 across the state - but what you might not know is what defines the Darling Downs.

Queensland Health is only releasing data with regards to the health unit in which the positive COVID-19 test took place.

The Darling Downs Health unit takes in about 90,000 square kilometres and 282,000 people - about six per cent of Queensland's population.

It takes in the Toowoomba, Western Downs, Southern Downs, South Burnett and Goondiwindi regional councils, the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council and Taroom in the Banana Shire Council.

And health unit population sizes differ dramatically.

According to annual reports filed by these health units in the past three years, they range in size from 26,000 to more than 1 million.

Metro North and South, where the biggest number of cases have been recorded, takes in Brisbane.

Going by those approximate health unit numbers, the Gold Coast unit has the highest proportion of COVID-19 cases when compared to its population.

See the graphs below as to the size of these health units, and their current proportion of COVID-19 cases.

Note: These population numbers are approximate, and were reported in the annual reports for these health units. Central West was not included as a population number could not be found.

Confirmed cases

  • Metro North 111
  • Metro South 97
  • Gold Coast 79
  • Sunshine Coast 46
  • Darling Downs 15
  • West Moreton 13
  • Cairns and Hinterland 6
  • Wide Bay 6
  • Townsville 4
  • Central Queensland 4
  • Mackay 2
  • Central West 0
  • North West 0
  • South West 0
  • Torres and Cape 0
  • Overseas 14

Total 397

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba darling downs health toowoomba health
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World-first drug for frontline health workers

        premium_icon World-first drug for frontline health workers

        Health Australia is moving towards a new coronavirus preventive trial for frontline healthcare workers as the number of patients continues to soar.

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Politics Coronavirus Qld: Voting in council elections still required

        Coronavirus Western Downs: all you need to know

        Coronavirus Western Downs: all you need to know

        News Here's everything you need to know related to coronavirus

        Councillor wants to improve communication in next term

        premium_icon Councillor wants to improve communication in next term

        News If elected, Carolyn Tillman wants to improve communication between council and the...