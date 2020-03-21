COVID-19 cancels Sunday and Easter services

The All Saints Catholic Church in Roma are amon the churches forced to suspend mass due to coronavirus .Photo Tom Gillespie

CATHOLICS around the region have been told to pray at home as church services are cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diocese of Toowoomba, which includes catholic churches in Roma, Miles, Chinchilla, St George, Charleville, St George, Cunnamulla and many more, made the announcement that mass would be suspended until May 1.

Easter services are included in that suspension, in what has been said to be an unprecedented move by the Diocese.

Bishop Robert McGuckin said the public health emergency was a rare event, and announced the provisions were effective from this weekend.

“The obligation to participate in Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation is dispensed,” he said.

“The faithful are encouraged to keep the Lord’s Day holy, and celebrate Sunday as a domestic church by taking time to pray together as a household. Resources will be made available.”

Bishop McGuckin said funerals, weddings and baptisms would need to follow government limitations.

“Preparation for and celebration of Confirmation and First Communion is postponed until the pandemic is over,” he said.

“The Second Form of the Rite of Penance (Reconciliation) is to be suspended. The First Rite may continue.

“Government advice on maintaining minimum distances between priest and penitent should be adhered to.”

Bishop McGuckin said the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick would continue, but would be altered.

“It may be administered by the priest holding his hands above, rather than upon the head,” he said.

“Anointing the forehead is sufficient. Gloves may also be worn for any distribution of the Sacrament.

“Priests and those visiting nursing homes or hospitals must adhere to the safety requirements currently enforced within those institutions.”

Private prayer and personal devotion will still be permitted in churches, with many to keep their doors open.

“There are many ways by which a small number of parishioners may still wish to gather, remaining compliant with the law,” Bishop McGuckin said.

“We are living in uncharted times with implications about which we are uncertain. It is essential that our communities of faith remain beacons of hope during this difficult and challenging time.

“It is critical that all our parishes consider the most creative ways by which to retain communication with their people.”

Bishop McGuckin said it was important that members of the church communities who required assistance – the elderly, people with disabilities, the poor and the sick, and the homeless were cared for and not abandoned.