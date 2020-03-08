COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

COURT: Here are the offenders who appeared in Roma Magistrates Court this week.

Liam Paul Ramsey

A SHIRTLESS brawler was on the knife's edge of being jailed after a night of drinking escalated into a group fight.

Ramsey, 21 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing a public nuisance charge.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 8 at 4.10am police were called to a disturbance on Luff St.

After they attended the scene, they observed a shirtless Ramsey shaping up to another man, in a fighting stance with closed fists in a group of ten people fighting.

Another man attempted to pull Ramsey away, to whom he pushed before pushing a police constable in the chest who also attempted to stop the fight.

Keisha May Hearn

A MOTHER-of-three with a "poor history of dishonesty" has been told by the magistrate that she has narrowly avoided jail time.

Hearn fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing five charges including fraud, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that in early September, a friend of Hearn's had attended her house and accidentally left her drivers licence behind.

The court heard that on September 4 Hearn had taken the person's drivers licence on a trip to Brisbane with her friends.

She had then used the drivers licence at a car hire office, and signed a 24-hour contract on September 5 at 9.30am

The court heard Hearn then used the vehicle to drive back to Roma, surpassing the 24-hour period.

Susan Lucy Cameron

A MOTHER-of-six was encouraged to be a better role model for her children after she continually used foul and offensive language while being arrested.

Cameron fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday and faced two charges of committing public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on October 10 at 6.15pm police attended a residence on Foote St in regards to a noise complaint.

When they arrived, they observed three females in the street.

The court heard upon noticing police, she screamed "take a f------ photo, it'll last longer."

Despite warnings from police to calm down, she continually interrupted them using foul and offensive language.

After several warnings, Cameron was arrested but continued using offensive language including calling an officer a "white dog," "four-eyed s---" and "four-eyed c---."

Melissa Ann Lake

A WOMAN with sticky fingers has been caught red-handed trying to skip out without paying.

Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150) and contravening direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 11.50am, Lake was observed putting products into shopping bags at Woolworths Roma and then walking out without any attempts to pay.

Police attended in relation to the matter where Lake stated she was short on cash and couldn't afford groceries.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined her $400.

Kevin Joseph Daly

A REPEAT trespasser who asked children for "crack" has been told by the Magistrate he needs to stay out of trouble.

Daly, 36, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, on a charge of trespassing.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on June 14 at 9.45pm, police were called to Jackson St in relation to a trespasser.

The court heard that the residents told police Daly had entered their house and intimidated them before leaving.

The court also heard that the cousins of the residents had run into Daly on the street, where he urinated on the footpath before following them to the house.

He also asked if they knew of anyone that had crack.

Peter-Con Donald Dodd

THE bare buttocks of a drunk man was not the sight Roma police wanted to see when they got a call from a concerned driver.

Dodd faced two charges including being drunk in a public place and failure to properly dispose of a needle and syringe when he appeared in Roma Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 21 at 1.40am, police got a call from a member of the public stating they had nearly run over someone stumbling in the street.

By the time police arrived to the corner of Northern Rd and May St, Dodd had moved to the gutter, with his pants down and buttocks exposed.

The court heard he appeared heavily intoxicated, stating to police that he had been drinking all night.

Dodd was transported to the Roma Watch House, where an uncapped needled was also found to be in his possession.

Lachlan Jump-Waugh

AN OPERATION that resulted in over $25k of stolen alcohol from the Club Hotel Motel has resulted in involved parties facing up to their actions in court.

Jump-Waugh, 19, faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of fraud - dishonestly causing detriment.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that between December 2018 and February 2020, the Club Hotel Motel in Roma provided employment to the primary youth co-offender involved in the matter.

The court heard that after reviewing CCTV footage, it was observed that the offenders used numerous methods to obtain the free alcohol, including dummy scanning where only an inexpensive item such as a packet of chips would be rung through or multiple alcoholic items would be scanned through, and then cancelled out after.

This happened over the period of several months.

On February 3, police executed a search warrant at Jump-Waugh's house in Roslyn Drive, but his parents who were home stated that he now resided in Toowoomba and he had started an apprenticeship there.

At 11.30am that same day, police rang the defendant's mobile and advised him of the investigation, where Jump-Waugh admitted to obtaining a carton of red rum for "cheap" from the primary youth offender.

John Paul Sullivan

A "WANNABE gangster" who threatened to kill his grandmother has been ordered to spend more time in prison.

Sullivan fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link having already spent 20 days in custody, facing seven charges including using a carriage service to make a threat to kill, breaching bail and unlawful possession of weapons.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that between January 17 - February 10, Sullivan received tainted property from an individual, namely a firearm which he posed with in a photo he posted on social media platform.

The court heard on January 27, Sullivan used a carrier service and threatened to kill his grandmother if she went to police about his offences.

On February 5, Sullivan was also charged with the common assault of another man.

The court heard he had also breached bail on two occasions and further received tainted property, namely a bag of clothes and toiletries.

"The fact that he threatened to kill his grandmother and told her he'd smash her head in if she contacted police I would definitely suggest a term of imprisonment is within range," sgt Whiting said.

Russell John Fraser

THE supervisor of a Learner driver may not be teaching anyone to drive for awhile after he was caught high on drugs in the passenger seat.

Fraser, 33 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of drug driving while in charge of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on October 27 at 2.22pm, police intercepted Fraser and the female learner driver for the purposes of a random breath and drug test.

Fraser returned a positive result for a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard Fraser had two drug driving offences on his history, one from 2014 and one from 2017.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

"You simply cant drive in that state," Magistrate Saggers said.

"You're starting to rack up a few of these now."

Magistrate Saggers fined Fraser $750 and disqualified him from driving for five months.

A conviction was recorded.

Martin John Kenna

A POLICE officer's son has been busted for his involvement in an operation that resulted in a $25,000 loss to a Roma business.

Kenna, 18, faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of fraud - dishonestly cause detriment.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court Kenna had been involved in the operation where a primary youth offender who had been employed by the Club Hotel Motel had used several methods between December 2018 and February 2020 to give free or heavily discounted alcohol to involved parties.

The methods included dummy scanning where only an inexpensive item such as a packet of chips would be rung through or multiple alcoholic items would be scanned through, and then cancelled.

The defendant's lawyer, C Tucker told the court Kenna was a party and one of the attendees, who was a school friend of his, offered to provide discounted alcohol to him.

Kenna was caught on CCTV footage a total of three occasions, accepting alcohol to the value of $452.88.

The court heard that Kenna was a prefect at Roma St John's last year and his father is a senior leading constable with the Queensland Police Service.

Matthew Albury Claude Waites

PROTECTING his cousin landed one young man in the watch-house after a night of drinking went awry.

Waites, 25 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 4.10am, Roma police were alerted to a disturbance on Luff St.

They attended the scene where a fight on the street involving multiple people was in progress.

After they arrested one of the offenders involved, Waites attempted to pull him away, continually getting in between police and the man, with police repeatedly telling him "to move along".

After further attempts to obstruct police from arresting the offender and warnings to stop, Waites retorted "arrest me then".

Officers fulfilled his request.

Waites was then transported to Roma watch-house where the court heard he became compliant with police.

Waites' lawyer Laurie Parker told the court that on the night in question he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and had been trying to protect his older cousin.

"He now knows he can't get in the way of police doing their duty," Mr Parker said.

Waites pleaded guilty to the charge.

"Drinking is getting you into some trouble," Magistrate Saggers said.

"You need to be aware of how much you are drinking."

Waites was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

Haydn Keith Sherlock

A CLUB goer wasn't going to be deterred by the fact he was denied entry from a popular Roma nightclub and found an alternative way to continue the party.

Sherlock fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with trespassing, wilful damage and unregulated high risk activities

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 9 at 1.25am, Sherlock was denied entry to the Zone nightclub as their lockout laws state no-one is permitted entry after 1am.

The court heard Sherlock then entered the alleyway, ripped off the fly screen of the male toilets before scaling the wall of the nightclub and entering the club through the roof cavity near where the DJ is located.

Sherlock was spotted by security immediately and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

On February 21, he received a Notice to Appear.

The court heard Sherlock had since paid the Club Hotel $320 on February 22 to pay for the damage to the fly screen door.

Jeremy Alex Zerk

A BRAWL between a group of youths on Boxing Day has landed one Roma man a six month ban from all licensed venues within Roma.

Zerk, 25 faced Roma Magistrates Court today, charged with committing public nuisance within a licensed premises or in the vicinity of licensed premises and one charge of breaching a bail condition.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on December 26 at 9pm, police were called to the Royal in regards to a disturbance.

When police attended the scene, they found Zerk with a dislocated right shoulder and heavily intoxicated.

The court heard when questioned by police about how he got his dislocated shoulder, he told them "I punched a few black fellas, those black c---s shouldn't have been cheeky".

Zerk was then transported to Roma Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

In the interview with police the next day, he told them he couldn't recall the events, but witnesses had said they observed an altercation between Zerk and a group of youths outside the Royal.

We also devised a list of the six drink/drug drivers that pleaded guilty in the Roma Magistrates Court this sitting, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

