Court twist in child dog attack

A suburban dog attack on a young girl that led to a partial amputation has taken a sensational twist with the owner suggesting the pet's enclosure was cut open by burglars.

The animal's owner Hayley-Jay Hounslow and her partner Jaimee Proietti faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning over the incident.

The court heard that Hounslow's American Staffy Hudson escaped from the couple's Mount Gravatt East home and attacked a child in April last year.

Hudson, an American Staffy, was euthanized after the attack by Hounslow (Facebook).

Following the mauling the child required surgery and part of her ear was amputated, the court heard.

Hounslow has pleaded not guilty to failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the dog did not attack a person and failing to ensure it did not wander but guilty to failing to register Hudson with Brisbane City Council.

Proietti pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

In a statement of admission Hounslow has admitted being Hudson's owner and that it attacked the child causing wounds that would constitute grievous bodily harm.

Council's lawyer Mark Thomas, who is prosecuting the matter, said the case centred on whether the couple took reasonable steps to ensure Hudson remained on the property and did not attack.

The court heard that a 120cm high wire mesh fence had been erected to keep Hudson enclosed.

In an interview with council investigators played in court Hounslow said she and Proietti rushed home when informed of the attack.

Jaimee Proietti and Hayley-Lee Hounslow have pleaded not guilty dog attack charges (Photo: Instagram).

She said Proietti noticed the mesh had been cut and a window to the house had scratch marks around it.

They reported it to police who found a smudge but were unable to detect fingerprints, she said.

Council investigators were sceptical of the "break-in" allegation.

"Nobody heard anything, saw anything suspicious … can you see how this looks?" council's Zoe Sinclair said during the interview.

Hounslow said Hudson was not a jumper or a digger and wasn't aggressive.

Ms Sinclair today agreed with Hounslow's lawyer, Mitchell Cavanagh, that there was no evidence to dispute this.

Hounslow had Hudson euthanised when police told her "the little girl was in a pretty bad way and … pretty much I'd have no chance of him coming home".

The court heard the mesh used to enclose Hudson was bought from Bunnings which marketed it has heavy duty wire dog mesh.

The hearing continues tomorrow with Proietti's lawyer Ali Rana expected to make a no case submission for his client.

