Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Frances Irene Rewald pleaded guilty to 14 charges including nine stealing offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
Frances Irene Rewald pleaded guilty to 14 charges including nine stealing offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
News

Court told stealing ‘a major issue’ for Bundy woman

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NINE stealing offences, two fare evasions, two drug offences and one charge of trespass have resulted in eight months of supervision for a Bundaberg woman.

Frances Irene Rewald, 29, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to 14 offences.

The court heard Rewald's offending began in October last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court one of the stealing offences included Rewald and her boyfriend entering a store where she stole a number of items.

She then left the shop without paying for them and later denied doing so.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and later arrested Rewald.

Sgt Burgess told the court stealing was a major issue for Rewald and that she had breached suspended sentences in the past.

He said imprisonment was an appropriate sentence.

"She's breached the trust of the court and she's breached the trust of the community," he said.

Rewald's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court Rewald had an unfortunate upbringing.

He said Rewald's mother sent her to live in New South Wales with her aunt after she was expelled from school in Year 8 because of her drug use.

Mr Dwyer said his client suffered from mental health issues including bipolar, depression and anxiety.

He said imprisonment was in range but asked that Rewald be released on immediate parole.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Rewald's plea of guilty.

He said her history was "littered" with similar offending.

Mr Moloney also took into account her personal circumstances.

Rewald was sentenced to a total of eight months imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

She was also ordered to pay a total of $66.20 in restitution for evading the taxi fares.

Convictions were recorded.

court stealing
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNG prices to dip, here’s how it will affect our region

        premium_icon LNG prices to dip, here’s how it will affect our region

        News APPEA has forecast a multi-billion dollar drop in LNG export prices, and here’s how the Surat Basin might be affected.

        LNP Senator slams Premier over COVID-19 pub fines

        premium_icon LNP Senator slams Premier over COVID-19 pub fines

        News LNP Senator Susan McDonald says outback publicans have been treated like criminals...

        Suspended driver busted drunk behind the wheel

        premium_icon Suspended driver busted drunk behind the wheel

        News A FEW cans of Jack Daniels at a Chinchilla pub ended badly for this local man.

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella