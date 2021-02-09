COURT: The nights out in Dalby that went horribly wrong

IN COURT: These are some of the Dalby nights out that went horribly wrong. Picture: Facebook

IN COURT: These are some of the Dalby nights out that went horribly wrong. Picture: Facebook

From a teenager celebrating her 19th birthday with an arrest, to a young man screaming rape when he was arrested by police, here are seven Dalby nights out that went horribly wrong.

NOT CONVICTED

Teen sentenced for lashing out after wild twerking antics

Layla Cheyne North, 18, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

A woman's wild twerking caught the attention of police when they walked into a Dalby McDonald’s and witnessed her out of control behaviour.

Layla Cheyne North, 18, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

The court heard North was at Dalby McDonalds about 12.30am on November 20 when, in an intoxicated state, she twerked, mopped the floor, and locked herself in a rest room before being arrested at the restaurant.

Just a day later, [police were called to a disturbance at a car park near Dalby‘s Criterion Hotel, where North became verbally abusive towards police and was arrested.

Later when North was offered a meal at the watch house, she smeared the food on the walls of her cell before using wet toilet paper to cover the CCTV camera.

North pleaded guilty was fined $1000, and sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

No convictions were recorded.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Dalby teen celebrates 19th birthday with arrest

Cedella Gaye Lena Ruth Noter faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on two charges. Picture: Facebook

A Dalby teen was arrested at her 19th birthday party after she continued to swear at and obstruct police near a popular pub.

Cedella Gaye Lena Ruth Noter, 19, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 charged with public nuisance and obstructing police following her birthday festivities this year.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police were waved down due to two women and a man shouting and swearing at each other near the Criterion Hotel about 1.14am on the offence date.

Police observed Noter to be intoxicated, as she continued to swear loudly.

Senior constable Tahana said she was told to watch her language, however she continued to swear saying “f---ing hell”, “what the f---”, and “c---”.

The court heard police warned her to stop, however, she was subsequently arrested.

Noter began to obstruct police by refusing to stand on her feet, forcing them to lift her from the ground, before she pulled her arms away from them.

Senior Constable Tahana said Noter then struck the window of the vehicle while she was inside, before she put her foot in the door when police told her to stop.

Noter pleaded guilty and was fined $400, and given 40 hours unpaid community service.

No convictions were recorded.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Shirtless Dalby teen’s drunken outburst outside party

Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on one charge. Picture: Facebook

A shirtless Dalby teen who accused partygoers of stealing his alcohol before pushing the host of the party to the ground has faced court.

Brodie Kyle Mordaunt faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with public nuisance following his alcohol fuelled outburst on November 21.

The court heard police were called to a disturbance at a Dalby residence at 11.57pm, where they found Mordaunt shirtless with blood on his knee.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court Mordaunt accused partygoers of drinking his alcohol, before he became “aggressive and violent”, and attempted to entice people to fight.

“The defendant then struck a number of the occupants, at this point, the host has asked the defendant to leave,” senior constable Tahana said.

“[Mordaunt] then pushed the host of the party, who [fell] over and hit her head on the ground.”

Mordaunt pleaded guilty and was given six months probation.

No conviction was recorded.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Young man screams rape in drunken tantrum with police

A YOUNG man screamed rape at the top of his lungs during a drunken tantrum where he obstructed police after a night out in Dalby.

Hervey Bay man Jacob Patrick Smith faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with public nuisance in a licensed premises, and obstructing police while adversely affected.

The court heard of the alcohol fuelled night this year about 11pm, when police attended the Russell Tavern in relation to a disturbance.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said they were told about a group of people fighting in Bell Park across the road.

The court heard police saw two men and a woman trying to restrain Smith, with one of the men telling police that Smith was “hurting from too much drink”.

“The defendant became agitated and attempted to run from police towards the train tracks,” senior constable Tahana said.

“Police held concerns for his physical and mental wellbeing, and restrained the defendant.”

Smith was arrested on the spot for being drunk in a public place, which agitated him further.

They tried to speak to him, however he continued to be unreasonable, leaving them with no other choice but to take him to the Dalby police station.

“He then became more uncooperative, and attempted to run again from police, and tried to grip the pole in the undercover area to stop police from moving him,” senior constable Tahana said.

“He continued to resist against police and was placed on the ground and handcuffed, and then began to scream rape multiple times.”

Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid community service for both offences.

Convictions weren’t recorded.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

CONVICTED

Famous Dalby TikTokker throws pub tantrum and abuses police

Kiarra-Leigh Rose Minogue faced Dalby Magistrates Court on three charges. Picture: Facebook

A TikTok-famous user boasting more than 280,000 followers on the popular social media site has faced court for abusing police and failing to leave a Dalby pub.

Kiarra-Leigh Rose Minogue was charged with committing a public nuisance, obstructing police, and failing to leave a licensed premises in the early hours of December 30, 2020.

The Dalby Magistrates Court heard the police received a call about 2.50am from a security guard from a Cunningham St pub about a patron who was refusing to leave a venue.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said they arrived several minutes later and spoke to Minogue standing outside the pub, who was telling the security guard to “shut the f--- up”.

The court heard she began to argue with police about being asked to leave due to her friends being inside, and refused to leave when asked to.

Minogue then began to walk away from police, continuing to shout abuse and use offensive language.

Police followed her around the corner of the premises and attempted to talk to her, with Minogue at one stage saying “don’t touch me you c---”, and was subsequently arrested.

Sergeant Brady said her tantrum continued at the watch house, where she refused to leave the police vehicle.

Minogue pleaded guilty and was given one $800 fine for all charges.

A conviction was recorded.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Man’s $900 fine for refusing to take pants off for Dalby police

Jordan Alexander Parkes faced Dalby Magistrates Court on three charges. Picture: Facebook

Dalby police were forced to change the pants of a 25-year-old man because he refused to wear the watch house pair.

Jordan Alexander Parkes faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with committing a public nuisance within a licensed premises, failing to leave a licenced premises, and obstructing police after his drunken outburst on December 5.

The court heard police attended an unrelated job at a Cunningham St pub, when they were made aware of a patron who refused to leave.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Parkes was found standing at the main entrance arguing with security.

Parkes was told to leave, but instead ignored them, saying “it’s a free f---ing world”, and “f--- ya, arrest me”.

Parkes was then arrested and transported to the Dalby watch house.

Sergeant Brady told the court that as part of the intake, offenders were required to change into watch house pants upon their arrival as he had draw string in his own.

Parkes was given 15 minutes to comply, however he obstructed police twice in their duties.

Sergeant Brady said they had no choice but to remove his pants and have him put on the watch house pair.

Parkes pleaded guilty to all charges and was given one fine of $900.

A conviction was recorded.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

‘Violent, obnoxious drunk’ jailed after six-month spree

Dalby man Brendan Varley. Picture: Facebook

A “violent and obnoxious drunk” was sentenced to prison at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday after months of terrorising people, parties and police in the country town of Dalby.

Father of five Brendan Varley pleaded guilty to a string of drug and alcohol-fuelled offences, including one count of wilful damage, two counts of breach of bail, three counts of public nuisance, one count of obstructing police, two failures to appear in court, two counts of failing to wear a bicycle helmet, and one count of possession of a clip seal bag suspected of containing drugs.

The spate of offending began on New Year’s Eve, when police were called to reports of a gatecrasher trying to fight party guests.

Varley pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months and two days imprisonment, with parole eligibility after two months. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.

READ THE FULL STORY

