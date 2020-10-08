Tara woman helps arrested man escape custody during drug raid

AFTER spotting her mate being arrested, a belligerent Tara woman flung herself at police in a bizarre attempt to free him during a drug raid on a Western Downs home.

Lisa Michelle Low, 33, looked despondent as she faced Dalby Magistrates Court on charges of obstructing police and possessing dangerous drugs on August 19.

The court heard the catalyst that led to her arrest about 10am on the offence date, when police executed a search warrant at a Payne St home in Tara.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said a man who lived at the address was arrested during a raid, and was placed in a police car while other officers continued in their duties.

About 10.30am, a police constable watching over the arrested man observed a car approaching at speed before parking on the nature strip close by.

The court heard Low exited the vehicle and shouted at police "you f--king dog, what the f--k", with a man joining her in yelling obscenities at the lone policeman.

Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: File

Senior constable Tahana said Low and the man continued to approach the officer despite pushing them and telling them to get back.

Low has then walked forward and opened the police car, letting the arrested man exit the vehicle.

"The constable was now faced with three aggressive subjects, and formed a belief he was at risk of injury," senior constable Tahana said.

"He pushed the man and the defendant back again from the door, and presented O.C. (oleoresin capsicum) spray towards the defendant.

"While the police vehicle door was open, the man in custody exited the vehicle.

"Upon hearing the disturbance at the front of the address, officers inside the dwelling were forced to cease the search and assist the constable."

The court heard when police attempted to arrest Low she continued to resist, forcing them to restrain her on the ground.

Low continued to scream loudly and swear, and refused to get into the police vehicle several times.

Senior constable Tahana said she was eventually put into the car and transported to Tara police station.

To add insult to injury, a search of Low's bag at the station uncovered 1.1g of marijuana.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the 33-year-old barmaid had been clean from drugs since the incident, and accepts she did the wrong thing.

"It was a very high stress incident and she was incredibly upset at the time, but she accepts that it's no excuse," she said.

"She tells me she's proud of herself over the past six months, and she's tried to do a lot to get back on the right track."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Low she behaved "stupidly" on that day, and should never interfere with police duties.

"Your conduct caused someone to escape from a police vehicle," she said.

"Your conduct impeded the search that was going on in the house where other people had to come out.

"Then while you were doing that, you had cannabis in your handbag.

"You then get arrested and taken to the station, and you get charged with not only obstructing police, but possessing dangerous drugs."

Magistrate Mossop told Low she was either "stupid", or she hung out with people who did "stupid things".

"Hopefully this is a wake up call for you," she said.

"In relation to choosing the company that you keep."

Magistrate Mossop cited the fact she had only been coming to court since 2016, asking her "what had happened" in those four years.

Low pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months probation.

Convictions weren't recorded.