COURT: Serial drink driver taken off Western Downs roads

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a woman who just got her license back after committing a high range drink driving offence in 2019, was yet to learn her lesson.

At court on Thursday, April 8, Megan Glennon pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said on March 8, Glennon was pulled over in Condamine on Kennedy Street about 5.50pm.

Sergeant Hutchins said the Western Downs woman blew a BAC reading of 0.198.

Glennon told the court she was sorry and recognised it was a stupid decision to get behind the wheel after drinking, and said she had just been driving the block after an argument with her partner.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop Fined Glennon $1100 and disqualified her license for 14 months.

A conviction was recorded.