Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: A Miles man who crashed his car and hitchhiked from there scene faced Chinchilla court. Pic Mike Burton
IN COURT: A Miles man who crashed his car and hitchhiked from there scene faced Chinchilla court. Pic Mike Burton
Crime

COURT: Miles drives flees scene after crashing into tree

Peta McEachern
4th Mar 2021 2:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

When emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle car crash on the Leichhardt Highway in Condamine, they found blood in the car and no sign of the driver.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard the driver, Brett Andrew Coggan, had been drinking the night before and had fallen asleep at the wheel causing his car to swerve off the 100km zone along the highway and crash into a tree.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Coggan had hitched a ride with a passing motorist, and when police later tracked him down he lied and said an unknown man was driving his car – but quickly came clean after police explained the consequences of lying to officers.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Coggan he was lucky to be alive and should be grateful no one had been injured because of his careless actions on February 6, 2021.

On Thursday, March 4, Coggan pleaded guilty to failing to comply with duties as a driver involved in a crash and giving false information to police.

As Coggan was facing a lower scale offence usually delt with by way of fines, Magistrate Mossop fined the Miles man $300, and a the conviction was recorded on his traffic history.

brett andrew coggan chinchilla court condamine hwy crash miles community single vehicle car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs man busted high on drugs at 136km/h on Warrego

        Premium Content Western Downs man busted high on drugs at 136km/h on Warrego

        Crime Police patrolling the Warrego Highway busted a Western Downs man allegedly speeding while driving on drugs. Full report:

        Dalby SES hero rewarded for breaking down gender barriers

        Premium Content Dalby SES hero rewarded for breaking down gender barriers

        Community A Dalby State Emergency Service group leader has been recognised for her tireless...

        Dalby man ‘racially’ abused juvenile in broad daylight

        Premium Content Dalby man ‘racially’ abused juvenile in broad daylight

        Crime A group of youths were the subject of a torrent of abuse and racial comments from a...

        BIG READ: Leahy outlines key issues for Warrego to parliament

        Premium Content BIG READ: Leahy outlines key issues for Warrego to...

        News Road upgrades, fruit pickers, hospitals, and the property market are just some of...