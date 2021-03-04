COURT: Miles drives flees scene after crashing into tree

IN COURT: A Miles man who crashed his car and hitchhiked from there scene faced Chinchilla court. Pic Mike Burton

When emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle car crash on the Leichhardt Highway in Condamine, they found blood in the car and no sign of the driver.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard the driver, Brett Andrew Coggan, had been drinking the night before and had fallen asleep at the wheel causing his car to swerve off the 100km zone along the highway and crash into a tree.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Coggan had hitched a ride with a passing motorist, and when police later tracked him down he lied and said an unknown man was driving his car – but quickly came clean after police explained the consequences of lying to officers.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Coggan he was lucky to be alive and should be grateful no one had been injured because of his careless actions on February 6, 2021.

On Thursday, March 4, Coggan pleaded guilty to failing to comply with duties as a driver involved in a crash and giving false information to police.

As Coggan was facing a lower scale offence usually delt with by way of fines, Magistrate Mossop fined the Miles man $300, and a the conviction was recorded on his traffic history.