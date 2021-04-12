COURT: Miles dad taken off road for drug driving

IN COURT: Darryl James Horn pleaded guilty to drug driving in Chinchilla court. Pic: Supplied

After being caught driving with marijuana in his system, a Miles dad expressed great remorse, telling a court his daughter would be the one to suffer from his loss of a license.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 8, Darryl James Horn pleaded guilty to drug driving.

The former truck driver told the court he was sorry and took full responsibility for his actions – although noted coming into winter he was worried about not being able to drive his daughter to school.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Horn it was good he had insight into his offending and recognised that the greater victims of crime are often family members.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said Horn was pulled over at about 3pm at Eleanora Street on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Sergeant Hutchins said a roadside drug test was taken, and lab results came back positive for marijuana.

Horn was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.