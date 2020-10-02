Menu
Police raided a home, finding a white crystal substance. (File Image)
Lockyer Valley raid uncovers man’s ‘impure’ drug stash

Ali Kuchel
2nd Oct 2020 6:00 AM
A REGENCY Downs man says he has been ripped off, after police found his stash of drugs during a house raid.

When police searched Nathan Andrew Reed's home, they found four grams of a white crystal substance on his bedside table.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Narelle Lowe told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Reed, 41, claimed ownership of the drugs.

"The defendant said he had purchased the crystal substance with the intention of creating speed, however he believe the substance was not pure and had been ripped off," she said.

Police said they also found a used water pipe and a clip seal bag containing residue of a green, leafy material.

Reed, a fencing labourer, suffers anxiety, but is on medication, his lawyer told the court.

He appeared for one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, but the prosecution offered no evidence.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Howard Osborne imposed one penalty and convicted and fined Reed $400, which was referred to SPER.

Reed's outstanding warrants on file were also cancelled.

