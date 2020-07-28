Court hears man kept bag of snakes to terrify partner

Sgt Klaassen told the court the man found some snakes in the backyard and put them in a bag before waving them in the aggrieved’s face knowing she was afraid of them.

Sgt Klaassen told the court the man found some snakes in the backyard and put them in a bag before waving them in the aggrieved’s face knowing she was afraid of them. Patrick Woods

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court has heard how a man kept a bag of snakes in his backyard to frighten his partner.

The man, 70, pleaded guilty yesterday to contravening a domestic violence order and contravening a police protection notice.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called to a DV complaint on May 13.

When police arrived the aggrieved told them the man had been drinking for the last four days and had been mildly verbally abusive, but things had gotten worse on that day.

She said the man told her to get out of his life and that she didn't want her there.

Earlier on March 2, the aggrieved went to the Bundaberg Police Station to report a breach of the protection notice.

She told police the man had been arguing with her on and off all day and she left after she'd had enough.

Sgt Klaassen said after the woman left she had received numerous phone calls from the man threatening to kick her and her mother out.

When she returned home at 7pm there was another argument.

Sgt Klaassen said when police later spoke with the man he was extremely intoxicated.

He said the man had no criminal history.

The man's lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court her client and the aggrieved had been in a relationship for 19 years.

Ms Olafsson said since the offending had occurred the man had sought help to address his issues with alcohol and had not consumed it since the offences.

She said there was no physical violence involved in the incidents.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man's plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said while no physical violence was involved, the man was intoxicated on both occasions.

The man was fined $450 and a conviction was not recorded.