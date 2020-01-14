Court hearing for Miles meth dealer

9.7 grams of methamphetamine and a used syringe found in centre console and glove box of Miles man’s car.

A MILES man released on bail three days ago has allegedly fallen into old habits already when police found methamphetamine and a used syringe in the stolen car he was driving.

Tai Hanson and a 21-year-old female were caught with $5000 of meth and utensils in the centre console and glove box of the stolen car.

The pair were intercepted by Roma police at the United Petrol station along the Warrego Hwy on January 12 at 2.30am.

The 38-year-old was already set to appear in the Dalby and Chinchilla courthouse later this month for allegedly trafficking and supplying methamphetamine.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jodie Tehana told the court on January 13 that the car must have belonged to the co-accused as Hanson has a disqualified license.

The 21-year-old female had allegedly not paid according to the rental agreement in recent months.

Magistrate Andrew Cridland noted it was a circumstantial case.

Magistrate Cridland denied Hanson’s bail application as it is “likely he will commit similar offences”.

Hanson will face court in Chinchilla on January 23 for the alleged crimes and his previous offences.

He will remain in custody until then.

The woman was released on bail on January 12 and was seen crying outside of court as Hanson was handcuffed and taken back to the cells.

She will face Roma Magistrates Court on February 5.