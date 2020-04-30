IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, April 30.
- Austin, Ranata Ann
- Behrendt, Karl Raymond
- Bellville, Daniel John
- Cahill, Colin Mark, Mr
- Cosgrove, Jason William
- Flanagan, Kaylee Therese, Miss
- Harry, Corey Leigh
- Hicks, Corey Raymond
- Lovell, Hayley Jane
- Morrison, Darren Robert
- Murray, Elston Lewis, Mr
- Osborne, Dannielle Katelyn
- Smith, James Richard, Mr
- Summerfield, Stephen Allan Bertram, Mr
- Togo-Hawkins, Murray Jolyn
- Ward, Ethan Jay, Mr
- Widgell, Paul Anthony
- Zafar, Attique, Dr