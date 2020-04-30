IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Menu
IN COURT: Chinchilla Magistrates Court
Crime

Zoe Bell
by and Zoe Bell
30th Apr 2020 9:27 AM
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, April 30.

  • Austin, Ranata Ann
  • Behrendt, Karl Raymond
  • Bellville, Daniel John
  • Cahill, Colin Mark, Mr
  • Cosgrove, Jason William
  • Flanagan, Kaylee Therese, Miss
  • Harry, Corey Leigh
  • Hicks, Corey Raymond
  • Lovell, Hayley Jane
  • Morrison, Darren Robert
  • Murray, Elston Lewis, Mr
  • Osborne, Dannielle Katelyn
  • Smith, James Richard, Mr
  • Summerfield, Stephen Allan Bertram, Mr
  • Togo-Hawkins, Murray Jolyn
  • Ward, Ethan Jay, Mr
  • Widgell, Paul Anthony
  • Zafar, Attique, Dr
