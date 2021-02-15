COURT: Dying man sold lemon car threatens Gumtree seller

A court heard that a 57-year-old cancer patient was so furious when a car he bought of Gumtree broke down that he sent the seller threatening text messages.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady told Chinchilla Magistrates Court on February 4 that when the victim refused to take the car back, Gregory John Anderson sent the man the following text message in July 2020.

“Now that I have the f—king lemon of a car home and it cost me $1317 to get it fixed you’ll be getting a visit from somebody I know in Brisbane to teach you a good life lesson about ripping off a dying man you smart-arse c—nt. So I suggest you get hospital insurance you low-life c—t because I can guarantee you will never cause a stunt like that ever again.”

A month later, Anderson again sent a message which read, “Notice anyone looking at you fat boy? Not long now.”

Defence lawyer Jessica Hine said the father had been very unwell at the time as he was undergoing surgery which resulted in multiple health complications.

“He purchased the car for his son, he wanted to leave him something before he passed away,” she said.

“The money that was used for the repair actually had to be taken out of (Anderson’s) funeral account.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Anderson, “it seems very silly that you’ve lost money buying a car... that had some issues, but the reality is that it is your behaviour that has resulted in you coming to court today and it has cost you more money,” she said

Anderson spoke over Magistrate Mossop and said he was the real victim, yet he didn’t have a leg to stand on.

Magistrate Mossop told Anderson he could have sought help through civil jurisdiction.

“You could have perhaps gotten your money back from this person as opposed to acting like a thug, and that’s the reality,” she said.

“You are not showing any remorse… two wrongs do not make a right… it is never justification for you committing a criminal offence, do you understand that?”

Anderson pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace harass or case offence and left the courtroom aghast after being fined $1000.

A conviction was recorded.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you‘re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven‘t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you‘ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne‘s Herald Sun and Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------