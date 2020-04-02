Reality TV star Eden Dally says he and partner Cyrell Paule are still together despite police taking out an AVO against her on Dally's behalf.

It was reported this week that Dally had called police after an incident at the couple's Sydney home, where they live with newborn son, Boston.

"Cyrell and I are all good," Dally told Confidential. "I am with her now. Unfortunately couples fight and make up."

Paule, of Married At First Sight fame, and Dally have shared a volatile relationship since getting together last year.

They split for a brief while before getting back together and are in home isolation due to COVID-19.

"There is no AVO, he's right here feeding the baby while I'm folding clothes," Paule said. "I've become very domesticated. There is no domestic violence."

The NSW Online Registry lists an Apprehended Violence Application matter, taken out by Constable Chantelle Gibson against her on his behalf.

The matter will be heard at Burwood Local Court on April 17 at 9.30am.

Paule has not been charged with any criminal offences.

In December, Paul told Confidential 2019 had been the biggest year of her life.

"I have fallen in and out of love so many times," she said, referring to her stint on MAFS and subsequently falling in love with Dally.

"With Eden and I, our break-up and then we made up, all of that happening during pregnancy and at the same time I moved out of my parents house, there has been a lot going on.

"I wouldn't say it has been the best but the outcome has been me having a son and I never thought I'd have a son at this age as I thought it would be later down the track."

Originally published as Court date set for Eden and Cyrell's AVO