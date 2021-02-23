Menu
IN COURT: Hefty penalty for footy coach intercepted by police. Pic: Supplied
Crime

COURT: Chinchilla football coach disqualified from driving for years

Peta McEachern
23rd Feb 2021 12:58 PM
A Chinchilla footy coach who made the decision to drive while on a court suspended licence paid the ultimate price, losing his licence for years - but that’s not all police picked him up for.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady told Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18 that when police intercepted Damian Shane Pearson’s car, officers found a used capped syringe under the car mat on the driver’s side.

The court heard the 40-year-old, who coaches at a Chinchilla rugby league, hadn’t driven the car recently and at the time of the intercept, had just picked it up from a friend’s house.

The father of five pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by court and failing to take reasonable care with a syringe.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court Pearson’s licence was suspended after he was found guilty of drug driving in October 2020.

“He drove halfway through (his three-month suspension), was it really worth picking the car up six weeks earlier?”

Pearson told Magistrate Tracy Mossop he needed to pick the car up as his friend was moving.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the dad that she explicitly warned him not to drive at his last court appearance, and he should have made other arrangements to get his car.

“You knew what was at risk… it’s very sad because I’m hearing so many good things about you… you’re looking for work, you’re coaching, you’re a parent and a stupid decision on the 2nd of December has brought you back to court,” she said.

For driving disqualified Pearson was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two years.

For failing to properly dispose of a syringe Pearson was fined $100.

A conviction was recorded for both offences.

